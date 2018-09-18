Sign up
Landscape #5
I tried to make it foggy and added a lone canoe.
18th September 2018
18th Sep 18
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
865
photos
109
followers
46
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
17th September 2018 2:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
moni kozi
It is quite moody. Looks like an early morning, but the previous edits were more spectacular.
September 18th, 2020
PhylM-S
ace
Great job! Wow! The "fog" and lone canoe give this a dream-like quality!
September 18th, 2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great effect. You did a great job. The canoe is a perfect touch.
September 18th, 2020
Diana
ace
Well done, it sure looks dreamy.
September 18th, 2020
