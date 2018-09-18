Previous
Landscape #5 by shutterbug49
Landscape #5

I tried to make it foggy and added a lone canoe.
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
moni kozi
It is quite moody. Looks like an early morning, but the previous edits were more spectacular.
September 18th, 2020  
PhylM-S ace
Great job! Wow! The "fog" and lone canoe give this a dream-like quality!
September 18th, 2020  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great effect. You did a great job. The canoe is a perfect touch.
September 18th, 2020  
Diana ace
Well done, it sure looks dreamy.
September 18th, 2020  
