Photo 385
Another split tone
Still playing with this Lightroom feature. This is an old photo that I decided to play with. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all of you.
24th December 2019
24th Dec 19
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
JackieR
ace
Very merry Christmas to you and yours. Wonderful composition
December 24th, 2019
