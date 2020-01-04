Previous
Reflection on the kitchen counter.
Reflection on the kitchen counter.

I just want to add here that I am fortunate to have many flesh and blood friends here at home. But on Dec 31, 4 of my 365 friends said goodbye. I am feeling the loss as though they were one of my friends right here in my neighborhood. So this project has made you all very real friends to me and I want to thank you all for your encouragement and support and I understand reasons to leave, but I hope you don’t and I hope you have a wonderful 2020.
JackieR ace
I know what you mean!! I've left a message on someone's page who uploaded daily for years and has stopped since autumn last year. Hope they're ok!!

Gutted 5 left DarkRoom in one go, but look at the new friends I now have there.
January 4th, 2020  
Shutterbug ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond So glad to be one of them.
January 4th, 2020  
