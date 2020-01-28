Sign up
Photo 420
For my iColorama class
Create a background, take a focal photo, add lines from a poem.
28th January 2020
28th Jan 20
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Diana
ace
This is so stunning Debbie, are the words from you too? How did you get them in a circle? That flower looks so dreamy :-)
January 28th, 2020
Shutterbug
ace
@ludwigsdiana
The poem lines are from e.e. cummings poem: anyone lived in a pretty how town. IColorama has a Text Curve option under Effects-TxtCurve. It lets you draw free hand or select curves and then enter the text that will follow the curve. This is the first time I have done it.
January 28th, 2020
