Previous
Next
For my iColorama class by shutterbug49
Photo 420

For my iColorama class

Create a background, take a focal photo, add lines from a poem.
28th January 2020 28th Jan 20

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
115% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
This is so stunning Debbie, are the words from you too? How did you get them in a circle? That flower looks so dreamy :-)
January 28th, 2020  
Shutterbug ace
@ludwigsdiana The poem lines are from e.e. cummings poem: anyone lived in a pretty how town. IColorama has a Text Curve option under Effects-TxtCurve. It lets you draw free hand or select curves and then enter the text that will follow the curve. This is the first time I have done it.
January 28th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise