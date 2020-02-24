Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 447
B&W high low key 2
Friends are cutting my birthday cake. We celebrated Saturday but it’s today. Probably not the right kind of occasion for low key. It was fun and festive and bright!
24th February 2020
24th Feb 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
609
photos
88
followers
48
following
122% complete
View this month »
440
441
442
443
444
445
446
447
Latest from all albums
441
442
443
143
444
445
446
447
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2020
Francoise
ace
But it does so well at capturing a moment of concentration, the participants attention not only focused by their action but also by the lighting.
February 24th, 2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very nice shot and Happy Birthday, Shutterbug!
February 24th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close