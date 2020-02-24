Previous
B&W high low key 2 by shutterbug49
Photo 447

B&W high low key 2

Friends are cutting my birthday cake. We celebrated Saturday but it’s today. Probably not the right kind of occasion for low key. It was fun and festive and bright!
24th February 2020 24th Feb 20

shutterbug49

Francoise ace
But it does so well at capturing a moment of concentration, the participants attention not only focused by their action but also by the lighting.
February 24th, 2020  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very nice shot and Happy Birthday, Shutterbug!
February 24th, 2020  
