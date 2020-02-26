Previous
B&W high low key 4 by shutterbug49
Photo 449

B&W high low key 4

The theme for the community potluck last night was Mardi Gras. Here are our masks
26th February 2020 26th Feb 20

@shutterbug49
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very cool. I love the sparkly green
February 26th, 2020  
KWind ace
Super shot! I like the shiny green!
February 26th, 2020  
