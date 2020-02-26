Sign up
Photo 449
B&W high low key 4
The theme for the community potluck last night was Mardi Gras. Here are our masks
26th February 2020
26th Feb 20
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
612
photos
88
followers
45
following
Tags
for2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very cool. I love the sparkly green
February 26th, 2020
KWind
ace
Super shot! I like the shiny green!
February 26th, 2020
Leave a Comment
