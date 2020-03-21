Previous
Rainbow 21 - Purple by shutterbug49
Photo 473

Rainbow 21 - Purple

I feel like Groundhog Day. I have to look at my calendar to know what day it is. Face to face interaction is very close to food and water for necessity of life. At least we are healthy and still have TP. Hope you are all healthy.
21st March 2020 21st Mar 20

ace
@shutterbug49
