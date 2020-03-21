Sign up
Photo 473
Rainbow 21 - Purple
I feel like Groundhog Day. I have to look at my calendar to know what day it is. Face to face interaction is very close to food and water for necessity of life. At least we are healthy and still have TP. Hope you are all healthy.
21st March 2020
21st Mar 20
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
642
photos
90
followers
48
following
129% complete
View this month »
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
21st March 2020 8:32am
Tags
rainbow2020
