Photo 479
Rainbow 27 - blue
This is a bottom up view of our refrigerator handles.
27th March 2020
27th Mar 20
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Tags
rainbow2020
Diana
ace
I thought it looks familiar, you must have gone way down Debbie 😉
March 27th, 2020
