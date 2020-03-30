Previous
Rainbow 30 - Red by shutterbug49
Photo 482

Rainbow 30 - Red

We live in a warm climate so we have cool colors in our house. So red and orange are difficult for me to come by when isolated. This is our red cyclamen put through tiny planet.
30th March 2020

Shutterbug

shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
