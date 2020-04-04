Previous
30 Days 4 by shutterbug49
Photo 487

30 Days 4

We always eat breakfast together, but he wanted to shop during senior hours, so he left his breakfast.
4th April 2020 4th Apr 20

Diana ace
With us it is the other way around! As an early riser I am out before the shops open at 8am! Back by the time hubby gets uo at 9 😉
April 4th, 2020  
