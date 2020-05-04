Previous
Half 4 by shutterbug49
Half 4

This is the last of the iris blossoms for this year. They certainly brightened our yard through April.
4th May 2020 4th May 20

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very pretty.
May 4th, 2020  
Diana ace
Beautiful hues of blue.
May 4th, 2020  
