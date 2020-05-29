Previous
Next
Half 29 by shutterbug49
Photo 541

Half 29

102 F (39 C) kept me in all day yesterday so I just played with various tools. For this one I used iColorama on yesterday’s photo. It’s cool this AM so off for a walk.
29th May 2020 29th May 20

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
148% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise