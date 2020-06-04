Previous
Lily by shutterbug49
Lily

I just love the vibrant color of these lilies.
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Jean ace
Stunning closeup!
June 4th, 2020  
