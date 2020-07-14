Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 587
Minimal Color 2
I inverted the colors on this one. It’s normally a cream color with yellow and black, but I didn’t think that fit the color part of the challenge. Join the challenge:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43765/minimal-challenge-12
14th July 2020
14th Jul 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
781
photos
103
followers
48
following
160% complete
View this month »
580
581
582
583
584
585
586
587
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
13th July 2020 7:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
minimal-12
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close