Photo 607
What is it #3
Yesterday’s photo was easy. It was a red cabbage. For a hint about today’s photo look at the tags I used.
3rd August 2020
3rd Aug 20
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
600
601
602
603
604
605
606
607
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
2nd August 2020 10:33am
Tags
abstractaug2020
,
aug20words
