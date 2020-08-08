Previous
What is it #8 by shutterbug49
Photo 612

What is it #8

Many of you got it yesterday. I liked the ones that said it looked like hair sprouting from a scalp, but it is actually ornamental grass that grows along the roads here.
8th August 2020 8th Aug 20

Shutterbug

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Hummm, I have no idea. Cool shot, though.
August 8th, 2020  
Susan Wakely ace
Shower curtain. Love the blue.
August 8th, 2020  
