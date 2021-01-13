Sign up
Photo 770
Open Space photo walk #11
Well, I’ve finally come to the last photo on my photo walk which I started posting on January 3. It has been a little rainy and a lot foggy since so I was happy to have that beautiful walk in my memory bank. Stay healthy everyone.
13th January 2021
13th Jan 21
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
990
photos
118
followers
52
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
3rd January 2021 11:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
You saved the best for last Debbie, love the droplets and bokeh.
January 13th, 2021
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
I love the water drops and bokeh.
January 13th, 2021
bkb in the city
Great shot
January 13th, 2021
Shutterbug
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thanks, it was my favorite.
January 13th, 2021
