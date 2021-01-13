Previous
Open Space photo walk #11 by shutterbug49
Photo 770

Open Space photo walk #11

Well, I’ve finally come to the last photo on my photo walk which I started posting on January 3. It has been a little rainy and a lot foggy since so I was happy to have that beautiful walk in my memory bank. Stay healthy everyone.
13th January 2021 13th Jan 21

Shutterbug

@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Photo Details

Diana ace
You saved the best for last Debbie, love the droplets and bokeh.
January 13th, 2021  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
I love the water drops and bokeh.
January 13th, 2021  
bkb in the city
Great shot
January 13th, 2021  
Shutterbug ace
@ludwigsdiana Thanks, it was my favorite.
January 13th, 2021  
