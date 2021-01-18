Sign up
Photo 775
Daffodils are blooming
I am so enjoying these springlike days, but worried about our water supply.
18th January 2021
18th Jan 21
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
995
photos
119
followers
52
following
JackieR
ace
Such a bright white!
January 18th, 2021
