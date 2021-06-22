Previous
Farmer’s Market flower by shutterbug49
Farmer’s Market flower

Just loved this sunflower in our bouquet.
22nd June 2021 22nd Jun 21

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Krista Marson ace
fantastic shape and color
June 22nd, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely colour for a sunflower. So used to seeing yellow ones.
June 22nd, 2021  
