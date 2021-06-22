Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 897
Farmer’s Market flower
Just loved this sunflower in our bouquet.
22nd June 2021
22nd Jun 21
2
0
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
22nd June 2021 7:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Krista Marson
ace
fantastic shape and color
June 22nd, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely colour for a sunflower. So used to seeing yellow ones.
June 22nd, 2021
