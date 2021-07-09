Previous
Next
Gazania in transition by shutterbug49
Photo 914

Gazania in transition

Here are two of the Gazania in transition from closed (yesterday’s shot) to open (tomorrow’s shot).
9th July 2021 9th Jul 21

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
250% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely shot and comparison.
July 9th, 2021  
moni kozi ace
This is so beautiful!
July 9th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise