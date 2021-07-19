Sign up
Photo 924
Week 8 of the indoor garden
All the plants are blooming now. I even had to dead head a few dianthus blossoms.
19th July 2021
19th Jul 21
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
1146
photos
128
followers
47
following
253% complete
View this month »
Views
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
18th July 2021 12:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
aerogarden
Krista Marson
ace
a very nice display!
July 19th, 2021
