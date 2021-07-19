Previous
Week 8 of the indoor garden by shutterbug49
Week 8 of the indoor garden

All the plants are blooming now. I even had to dead head a few dianthus blossoms.
19th July 2021 19th Jul 21

@shutterbug49
Krista Marson ace
a very nice display!
July 19th, 2021  
