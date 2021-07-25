Previous
Next
Lavender by shutterbug49
Photo 930

Lavender

I was walking in a kind of relaxed “zone” and when I got to this spot I became aware of the beautiful subtle fragrance of the lavender. So I grabbed a photo.
25th July 2021 25th Jul 21

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
254% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pat Thacker
Such a heavenly scent I think. I can't resist crushing a few seed heads whenever I pass them to enjoy the fragrance.
A lovely shot of these fragrant beauties.
July 26th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise