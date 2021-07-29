Previous
Sago Cycas by shutterbug49
Sago Cycas

I had to look this one up. I thought it was a most unusual plant on my morning walk.
29th July 2021

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
@shutterbug49
Diana ace
Great shot of this beautiful palm.
July 29th, 2021  
