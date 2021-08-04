Sign up
Photo 940
Abstract 4
This week of abstract month, I am working with plant shots. This was created from a photo of a bed of allium.
4th August 2021
4th Aug 21
4
2
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
1163
photos
130
followers
46
following
257% complete
933
934
935
936
937
938
939
940
934
935
936
937
938
190
939
940
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Taken
3rd August 2021 1:29pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
abstractaug21
Diana
ace
This looks fabulous, what a great image.
August 4th, 2021
Phil Sandford
ace
this is superb
August 4th, 2021
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very cool. I like it.
August 4th, 2021
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautifully done
August 4th, 2021
