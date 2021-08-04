Previous
Abstract 4 by shutterbug49
Photo 940

Abstract 4

This week of abstract month, I am working with plant shots. This was created from a photo of a bed of allium.
4th August 2021 4th Aug 21

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
@shutterbug49
Diana ace
This looks fabulous, what a great image.
August 4th, 2021  
Phil Sandford ace
this is superb
August 4th, 2021  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very cool. I like it.
August 4th, 2021  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautifully done
August 4th, 2021  
