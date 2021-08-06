Previous
Abstract 6 by shutterbug49
Abstract 6

For this one, I started with a dianthus flower from my indoor garden. It’s so smoky here today that the AQI is unhealthy for everyone not just sensitive people. So have to stay in and what better way to spend indoors than playing with photos?
6th August 2021 6th Aug 21

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
LManning (Laura) ace
I think this is my favourite one yet! I love the sense of outward movement you've created.
August 6th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Great abstract effect.
August 6th, 2021  
