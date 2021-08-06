Sign up
Photo 942
Abstract 6
For this one, I started with a dianthus flower from my indoor garden. It’s so smoky here today that the AQI is unhealthy for everyone not just sensitive people. So have to stay in and what better way to spend indoors than playing with photos?
6th August 2021
6th Aug 21
2
1
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
1165
photos
130
followers
47
following
258% complete
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
5th August 2021 1:51pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
abstractaug21
LManning (Laura)
ace
I think this is my favourite one yet! I love the sense of outward movement you've created.
August 6th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Great abstract effect.
August 6th, 2021
