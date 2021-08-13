Previous
Abstract 13 - Light by shutterbug49
Photo 949

Abstract 13 - Light

Light hitting the edge of the refrigerator door. I enhanced the blacks.
13th August 2021

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday.
