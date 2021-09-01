Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 968
Sausalito 1
After driving for 2 hours on freeways we came through a tunnel with this view at the end. That is San Francisco and the Bay Bridge in the distance. It almost has blue sky unlike our yellow skies. That is fog not storm clouds.
1st September 2021
1st Sep 21
2
1
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
1198
photos
134
followers
47
following
265% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
23rd August 2021 11:42am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Diana
ace
Gorgeous capture and framing!
September 1st, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Nicely framed by the tunnel.
September 1st, 2021
