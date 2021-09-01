Previous
Sausalito 1 by shutterbug49
Sausalito 1

After driving for 2 hours on freeways we came through a tunnel with this view at the end. That is San Francisco and the Bay Bridge in the distance. It almost has blue sky unlike our yellow skies. That is fog not storm clouds.
1st September 2021 1st Sep 21

Diana ace
Gorgeous capture and framing!
September 1st, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Nicely framed by the tunnel.
September 1st, 2021  
