Photo 969
Sausalito 2
This was part of the garden we walked past everyday. It seems that even when I have a whole new environment, I gravitate toward the flowers.
2nd September 2021
2nd Sep 21
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday.
Anne
ace
How beautiful are they?? Super shot
September 2nd, 2021
Diana
ace
Such gorgeous colours, I would too.
September 2nd, 2021
