Sausalito 9 by shutterbug49
Sausalito 9

Rodeo beach is unique among California beaches in that it is largely made up of coarse, pebbly chert, both red and green in color, rather than sand.
9th September 2021 9th Sep 21

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Diana ace
I love this, wonderful shot with the mussel. Lovely colours and textures.
September 9th, 2021  
grace55
Fav. Brilliant detail.
September 9th, 2021  
