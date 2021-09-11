Previous
Next
Sausalito 11 by shutterbug49
Photo 978

Sausalito 11

This is the Pacific Ocean from Rodeo Beach. I loved watching and listening to the waves.
11th September 2021 11th Sep 21

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
267% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
I love the wave. Beautiful shot.
September 11th, 2021  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
September 11th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise