Photo 1053
Purple petunia
Yesterday, I saw a planter full of these when we went to pick up the groceries we need for today. Happy Thanksgiving everyone. I am ever grateful for many things including 365.
25th November 2021
25th Nov 21
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Tags
iphone
Larry Steager
ace
Beautiful color and capture.
November 25th, 2021
