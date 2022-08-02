Sign up
Photo 1302
Ripples and Shadows
I was hanging over Fanny Bridge to see the Lahontan Cutthroat Trout. I thought the light and ripples made an interesting abstract.
2nd August 2022
2nd Aug 22
1
1
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
1st August 2022 12:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstractaug2022
Mags
ace
Very cool abstract too!
August 2nd, 2022
