Rainbow on the wall by shutterbug49
Rainbow on the wall

I’m playing with the rainbows that our front door makes around our house in the morning. I’m also trying out an app called Line Effects.
9th August 2022

ace
shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Diana
Wow Debbie, this is rather magical, love the almost featherlike softness.
August 9th, 2022  
Renee Salamon
Fabulous effect
August 9th, 2022  
Mags
Beautiful! It does look very feathery!
August 9th, 2022  
Susan Wakely
Very nice pastel shades.
August 9th, 2022  
