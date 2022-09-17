Previous
Tahoe 17 by shutterbug49
Photo 1348

Tahoe 17

Sun was just beginning to set.
17th September 2022 17th Sep 22

Barb ace
Beautiful!
September 17th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely colours in the sky reflected in the water.
September 17th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful !
September 17th, 2022  
Diana ace
Love that cloudscape, wonderful capture and tones. Such a beautiful place and scene.
September 17th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
September 17th, 2022  
Mags ace
Wow! The clouds are amazing!
September 17th, 2022  
