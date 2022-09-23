Previous
Tahoe 23 by shutterbug49
Tahoe 23

To take this photo I was sitting in a quiet park on a bench that we have visited on every visit to Tahoe. This is the first time we saw a whale. Old photos, when the water level is higher, cover it up. Can you see it?
23rd September 2022 23rd Sep 22

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
