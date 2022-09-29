Sign up
Photo 1360
Dune Flowers
Flowers were a bit sparse on the dunes, but I liked this small patch.
29th September 2022
29th Sep 22
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
1650
photos
145
followers
50
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
26th September 2022 10:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Jacqueline
ace
Lovely details!
September 30th, 2022
amyK
ace
So pretty; nicely focused
September 30th, 2022
Walks @ 7
ace
Flowers that can grow in harsh environments should be celebrated, a nice trio
September 30th, 2022
