Dune Flowers by shutterbug49
Photo 1360

Dune Flowers

Flowers were a bit sparse on the dunes, but I liked this small patch.
29th September 2022 29th Sep 22

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Jacqueline ace
Lovely details!
September 30th, 2022  
amyK ace
So pretty; nicely focused
September 30th, 2022  
Walks @ 7 ace
Flowers that can grow in harsh environments should be celebrated, a nice trio
September 30th, 2022  
