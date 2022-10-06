Previous
I can’t identify this flower by shutterbug49
Photo 1367

I can’t identify this flower

I bought a bouquet at the farmers’ market. One of the flowers in the bouquet has this unusual top. I hope they are there next week so maybe they can tell me what it is.
6th October 2022 6th Oct 22

