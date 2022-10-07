Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1368
Sunflower
I loved the light on this sunflower and it’s beautiful golden color. Today is our community open house so it’s a very busy day for some of us.
7th October 2022
7th Oct 22
3
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
1662
photos
145
followers
51
following
374% complete
View this month »
1361
1362
1363
1364
1365
1366
1367
1368
Latest from all albums
1362
1363
261
1364
1365
1366
1367
1368
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
6th October 2022 9:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
Wow! I love how you filled the frame with this color and detail.
October 7th, 2022
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured, love the way you filled the frame.
October 7th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful and such a cheerful colour ! fav
October 7th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close