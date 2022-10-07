Previous
Next
Sunflower by shutterbug49
Photo 1368

Sunflower

I loved the light on this sunflower and it’s beautiful golden color. Today is our community open house so it’s a very busy day for some of us.
7th October 2022 7th Oct 22

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
374% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Wow! I love how you filled the frame with this color and detail.
October 7th, 2022  
Diana ace
Beautifully captured, love the way you filled the frame.
October 7th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful and such a cheerful colour ! fav
October 7th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise