Then and Now

In 1977 we bought our first home. It had solar at the time. It only heated our water and stored it in a large tank in the attic. It was also smarter than any home we have had since because it was passive solar. we installed solar this year. It can provide all electrical needs for our home in the day and send some to the grid so we get some credits for the energy we use at night. The city will not allow us to exceed our previous years bill in solar energy. We could have installed two more panels, but then the city would owe us money at the end of the year (based on what we used last year).