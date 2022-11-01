Previous
Dahlia Emerging by shutterbug49
Dahlia Emerging

Over the week I have watched this dahlia open.
1st November 2022 1st Nov 22

@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Photo Details

Diana ace
what a lovely documentary, it sure turned out to be a beauty.
November 1st, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely story telling collage - such a beautiful Autumnal colour to this dahlia!
November 1st, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely transition.
November 1st, 2022  
