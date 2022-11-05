Previous
Dianthus by shutterbug49
Dianthus

This dianthus stem broke off so I decided to capture it in isolation. This is for OWO minimal.
5th November 2022

@shutterbug49
@shutterbug49
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So pretty and creative.
November 5th, 2022  
Diana ace
Stunning capture, love the shapes and shadow, great background too.
November 5th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely with the shadow.
November 5th, 2022  
