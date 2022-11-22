Sign up
Photo 1414
On my walk the other day
Actually this was a Sunday walk. They opened a new open space area near us. It has a paved path and a dirt path. We left the paved path to the bikers and enjoyed being under the trees.
22nd November 2022
22nd Nov 22
0
0
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday.
1715
photos
145
followers
51
following
387% complete
1408
1409
1410
1411
1412
1413
1414
1415
1409
1410
1411
267
1412
1413
1414
1415
Views
2
Album
365
Tags
omwt-nov22
