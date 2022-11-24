Previous
Happy Thanksgiving by shutterbug49
Happy Thanksgiving

Today is Thanksgiving in the US. I wish you all a Happy Thanksgiving. I am thankful for 365. Have a wonderful day.
24th November 2022 24th Nov 22

Shutterbug

@shutterbug49
