Photo 1420
No longer used
This is for the word metal. Many of the open space areas around here used to be Fiddyment Farms Pistachio orchards. I think this disconnected metal piece may have been part of the irrigation.
28th November 2022
28th Nov 22
5
2
@shutterbug49
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
27th November 2022 11:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nov22words
Mags
ace
I just love the old, used up and forgotten things of this world. Especially the crusty rusty ones. =)
November 28th, 2022
Lesley Aldridge
ace
Lovely coppery colours blending in with the landscape.
November 28th, 2022
KWind
ace
Nice rusty tones and textures.
November 28th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great find and capture.
November 28th, 2022
Diana
ace
Such a fabulous capture of these rusty pipes, love the textures and tones.
November 28th, 2022
