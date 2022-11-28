Previous
Next
No longer used by shutterbug49
Photo 1420

No longer used

This is for the word metal. Many of the open space areas around here used to be Fiddyment Farms Pistachio orchards. I think this disconnected metal piece may have been part of the irrigation.
28th November 2022 28th Nov 22

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
389% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
I just love the old, used up and forgotten things of this world. Especially the crusty rusty ones. =)
November 28th, 2022  
Lesley Aldridge ace
Lovely coppery colours blending in with the landscape.
November 28th, 2022  
KWind ace
Nice rusty tones and textures.
November 28th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great find and capture.
November 28th, 2022  
Diana ace
Such a fabulous capture of these rusty pipes, love the textures and tones.
November 28th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise