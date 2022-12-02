Previous
Next
Tulip innards by shutterbug49
Photo 1424

Tulip innards

I think the insides of a tulip are interesting. They get exposed as the petals fall off.
2nd December 2022 2nd Dec 22

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
390% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
This is a really interesting perspective. Great focus!
December 2nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise