Photo 1424
Tulip innards
I think the insides of a tulip are interesting. They get exposed as the petals fall off.
2nd December 2022
2nd Dec 22
1
1
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
1724
photos
145
followers
52
following
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
1st December 2022 9:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
LManning (Laura)
ace
This is a really interesting perspective. Great focus!
December 2nd, 2022
