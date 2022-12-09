Sign up
Barberry losing its leaves
Most of the trees have lost their leaves, but the small deciduous bushes are further behind. The blueberry bushes also have red leaves now.
9th December 2022
9th Dec 22
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Mags
ace
Beautiful red shades!
December 10th, 2022
Casablanca
ace
What a rich colour
December 10th, 2022
