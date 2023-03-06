Previous
Rainbow Red by shutterbug49
Rainbow Red

The center of this one is so dominant, it’s almost better for purple.
Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Mags ace
Such wonderful details!
March 6th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is so pretty.
March 6th, 2023  
moni kozi ace
Wow! Stunning!
March 6th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Amazing close-up !
March 6th, 2023  
Krista Marson ace
dramatic!
March 6th, 2023  
Mariana Visser
great macro shot.
March 6th, 2023  
Carey Martin
Really crisp!
March 6th, 2023  
Babs ace
Fantastic close up. fav.
March 6th, 2023  
