Photo 1536
Blue Background
I had so many choices in deciding this pattern and finally decided on this one. I loved the blue color that I was able to create in iColorama with a gradient.
24th March 2023
24th Mar 23
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Photo Details
Album
365
Tags
rainbow2023
JackieR
ace
this week's theme is fabulous and your month looks amazing to date
March 24th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Thank you. Only one capture for the week, but having a fun time reminding myself about what’s in the toolkit.
March 24th, 2023
moni kozi
ace
Your calendar view is amazing! Well done!
March 24th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
such a great calendar result you are building up
March 24th, 2023
