Blue Background by shutterbug49
Blue Background

I had so many choices in deciding this pattern and finally decided on this one. I loved the blue color that I was able to create in iColorama with a gradient.
24th March 2023 24th Mar 23

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
JackieR ace
this week's theme is fabulous and your month looks amazing to date
March 24th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Thank you. Only one capture for the week, but having a fun time reminding myself about what’s in the toolkit.
March 24th, 2023  
moni kozi ace
Your calendar view is amazing! Well done!
March 24th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
such a great calendar result you are building up
March 24th, 2023  
