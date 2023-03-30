Sign up
Photo 1542
Final Green
In iColorama under Form, there is an option called Escher. I selected that for this green flower. I played with the options and this is what I got….a background of tiny flowers. Kind of weird but it does fill the screen with green.
30th March 2023
30th Mar 23
Joanne Diochon
ace
It does fill the screen with green. Very creative answer to the last green day of the month.
March 30th, 2023
Diana
ace
I find it fabulous, the colour is great and I love that little green border of flowers.
March 30th, 2023
