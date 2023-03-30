Previous
Final Green by shutterbug49
Photo 1542

Final Green

In iColorama under Form, there is an option called Escher. I selected that for this green flower. I played with the options and this is what I got….a background of tiny flowers. Kind of weird but it does fill the screen with green.
Joanne Diochon ace
It does fill the screen with green. Very creative answer to the last green day of the month.
March 30th, 2023  
Diana ace
I find it fabulous, the colour is great and I love that little green border of flowers.
March 30th, 2023  
