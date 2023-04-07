Previous
Reflection on the BBQ by shutterbug49
Photo 1550

Reflection on the BBQ

It’s raining again. So when the rain slowed down I grabbed some more photos in the yard. I’m doing the 30 days and I selected my backyard.
Beryl Lloyd ace
In spite of your weather , a wonderful reflection on the barbie
April 7th, 2023  
Mags ace
Marvelous reflections!
April 7th, 2023  
